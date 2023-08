Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is just days away from its grand theatrical release next month. The film marks the Bollywood superstar’s second release this year after the all-time blockbuster Pathaan. After Pathaan crossed the Rs 1000 crore-mark at the worldwide box office, trade analysts are expecting Shah Rukh to break his own records with Jawan. While the film is releasing on a non-holiday weekend, it seems like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big boost to the film. Also Read - Jawan Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas' films surprise trade experts with advance booking numbers in the US and Canada

Arvind Kejriwal announces 3-day holiday in Delhi on Jawan’s releasing weekend

Owing to the G-20 summit that is set to take place in Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023, Delhi Chief Minister announced a 3 days-long public holiday in the national capital. All schools and government offices will be closed during the weekend. As Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will be released in theaters on September 7, fans of the megastar believe that the Delhi CM just boosted the box office of the film with his move. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan granted U/A certificate: Censor Board suggests removal of President’s reference, beheaded body visuals and other cuts

One user wrote, “It’ll be a blessing in disguise to have a 4 days-long holiday weekend.” Another comment read, “Sach bolo @arvindkejriwal #Jawan ki taiyaari kar rahe ho na.”

About Jawan

Touted to be an out-an-out commercial entertainer, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Directed by Atlee, Jawan features Shah Rukh in a double role - an intelligence officer and a thief.

Recently in an interview, Jawan screenwriter Sumit Arora spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and said that it was an incredible experience. “It has been such an incredible experience to watch him on the sets and enact your lines. He is so involved when he is there, he is always thinking, trying to see if it is good, takes feedback, asks you if it is working,” he said in an interview with Indian Express.

He further added, “At 57, he is more agile than me. He moves like a tiger. I was ashamed of my own fitness level, I felt like working out immediately. He is truly a Zinda Banda by his nature, the way he conducts himself, the way he treats other people. He is the Zinda Banda of the industry.”