Shah Rukh Khan has again got the attention of social media as he did an #AskSRK session with his fans. It was about the trailer of Jawan. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan fans have been quite desperate to see the trailer of the Jawan movie. Today, he has shared a teaser of the song Not Ramaiyya Vastavaiyya for his fans. It seems there is till time for the trailer of Jawan to be cut. He said that Jawan is a movie for women made by men. The actor also spoke about going bald right after Pathaan where he had such long hair. Also Read - Jawan grand audio launch: Shah Rukh Khan to join Nayanthara in Chennai; advance bookings in India to begin on Sunday?

Is Salman Khan actually promoting Jawan with a bald head?

We saw Salman Khan some days back at a Bastian party with a bald head. People began to speculate if Salman Khan was indirectly promoting the movie of Shah Rukh Khan. We know that he gave a shout-out to his fellow Bollywood superstar and brother for both Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan said Salman Khan did not need to get into any look to show support for Jawan. He said that he has enough love for him anyways. Also Read - Jawan X Leo: Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay fans join hands to ensure blockbuster success for both films; here's how

@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai#asksrk — Afzal khan (@iamafzal785) August 26, 2023

Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!! https://t.co/NjlXSDbQeW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

We can see that SRK is still in the mood after meeting Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan was also asked some wives/girlfriends related questions. He said he had a tough time managing his one at home so he was in no position to advise any one. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer a Money Heist remake? Mukesh Chhabra reacts, reveals special info about the trailer

Trending Now

Salman Khan goes bald for Vishnuvardhan's film

It is being said that Salman Khan went bald for the shoot of Vishnuvardhan's film. The movie is a patriotic action movie where Salman Khan will be seen as a paramilitary officer. It is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Vishnuvardhan has given Dharma Productions one of its most acclaimed movies with Shershaah. The biopic on the life of Captain Vikram Batra had Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Salman Khan's few outings like Radhe, Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has somewhat disappointed some of his fans.