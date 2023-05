did a small #AskSRK session yesterday after the release date of Jawan was revealed. The movie is coming on September 7, 2023. It is being said that a number of films will now reevaluate their dates given the mania around the Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film. The filmmaker revealed he loved his movies like Theri and Mersal. Shah Rukh Khan said his team has mastered the art of making mass movies. He also gushed about Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara. The latter is his leading lady in the film. We know that Shah Rukh Khan loves the Chicken 65 made by his wife, Priya Mohan. Also Read - Jawan pushed to September: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the reason behind delay; shares AbRam Khan's reaction to poster

SHAH RUKH KHAN ON ATLEE'S BABY BOY

Shah Rukh Khan said that Atlee had a smart mind and was a very dedicated filmmaker. He said he was now father to baby boy Meer and that his wife Priya Mohan fed him very well. Fans said that they were glad to know that he was being fed well given how Shah Rukh Khan forgets to eat and rest on time with his workaholic attitude. But others feel that he just revealed the name of Atlee's son, Meer. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Jawan release date out: Shah Rukh Khan ends all the confusion; Atlee directorial to hit theatres in September

@Atlee_dir is very dedicated and smart. Also now he has such a lovely baby Meer and Priya feeds me very good food. #Jawan https://t.co/dZiNPOyHtW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Meer ? — Sanjeeta (@bansal_sanjeeta) May 6, 2023

Meer ? — SRK'S KARNA ? (@SRKsKarna) May 6, 2023

Atlee baby name Meer??? Is that not @iamsrk father’s name @Atlee_dir — Free “the” guy - dont scar him for life (@tweetsrkfan) May 6, 2023

As we know, the name of Shah Rukh Khan's late father is Meer Taj Mohammad. The name Meer means the Ocean, and in the Arabic world it hints at someone who is a leader or a chief. Fans got emotional thinking he named the baby after his dad. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will NOT be delayed; makers to drop BIG DHAMAKA around IPL 2023 finals? HOT SCOOP

JAWAN A MASSY AFFAIR

Jawan is a going to be a pan-India movie. The movie also stars , Yogi Babu, Thalapathy Vijay with the villain being . has come for a song. It seems the team is working on the VFX. Shah Rukh Khan said he does not believe in being stingy about money when it comes to delivering a spectacle for his fans.