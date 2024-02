Atlee delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2023, Jawan. It had Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and other girls. Atlee directed Jawan was nominated in the Best International Feature Film category at the Astra Awards. Director of Jawan, Atlee, attended the Awards night in a tux and he was joined by his producer wife, Priya Atlee. He has expressed his thanks to the superstar and the team. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Baby John: After Jawan, netizens go gaga over Atlee's film with Varun Dhawan; say 'Fire hai boss'

Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan for Jawan

Director Atlee won't stop thanking Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for the opportunity to work with them on Jawan, which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film had an ensemble cast with ladies in the majority. It talked about women's empowerment and many other social issues such as human-made tragedies, farmer suicides and more. After attending the Astra Awards, Atlee shared a throwback video of himself from the red carpet. He is sharply dressed in a white tux and is seen dishing out interviews to everyone, discussing films and more. He shared the same and penned a heartfelt note, thanking Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Along with that, he also expressed his thanks to Red Chillies Entertainment and his team. Also Read - Baby John: After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; Atlee presents Varun Dhawan in a never seen before avatar; fans are thrilled

Watch the video shared by Atlee from the Astra Awards here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

Atlee shares the important lesson he learned from being in show business

A video of Atlee is also going viral online as you read this. It is wherein he is speaking about the biggest lesson he learned from show business. He is seen wisely answering that he has learned to be humble. And it is not about pretending to be humble but by actually being humble. Also Read - Jawan maker Atlee and Varun Dhawan starrer new movie VD 18's title to be announced on THIS date

Have a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNEKT TV (@knekttv)

Meanwhile, watch this video of Jawan cast at the temple here:

Jawan went on to mint Rs 1150 crores approx., worldwide. It is Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster of all time. The previous record was held by Pathaan which had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Jawan was nominated alongside Concrete Utopia, Fallen Leaves, Perfect Days, Radical, Society of the Snow, The Taste of Things, The Teacher's Lounge, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall.