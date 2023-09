Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan is among the biggest Bollywood releases of this year. South director Atlee ventured into Bollywood with Jawan and proved that he is the king of massy films. Jawan continues to break several records with its fabulous run at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and all the other stars have been clearly happy with the appreciation and monetary success the movie has achieved so far. This is precisely why director Atlee has been speaking about the film's success and plans ahead. In a recent interview, Atlee spoke about the criticism received by Jawan from some South fans. Also Read - Jawan for Oscars 2024: Atlee's statement on taking Shah Rukh Khan film to the Academy gets mixed reactions; netizens compare it to RRR

Atlee reacts to criticism on Jawan by some South fans

In an interview with DNA, Atlee spoke about some fans criticising the film and stating that it is similar to the films he has made in the past. Some South fans drew comparisons between Mersal and Jawan due to the message shared by the film. On being asked for his reaction, Atlee said he is aware of such comments. He added that some people expect something while others surprise. He believes that people will always have something to say and that is fine. Atlee showed no qualms in saying that he will learn and get better. "But overall, what was my target audience, what was my intention of making this film? I wanted to make a commercial with responsibility. And, I made it. And even my fans are in South are going really gaga about the film. And I've got new fans in the North, and they are also. So I'm happy in that space. Of course, for any product, there will be a little dissatisfaction," the director was quoted as saying.

Atlee also spoke about Jawan 2. He said that he has not started thinking about his next project yet as he is enjoying Jawan's success.

Jawan box office update

Talking about Jawan's box office success, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has crossed the mark of Rs 900 crore with its global box office collection. Within 14 days, Jawan has managed to reach the mark. Now, it's next target is Pathaan's record. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is among the highest grossing films with its box office collection being more than Rs 1000 crores. Jawan is on its track to beat Pathaan. Entertainment news is now all about Shah Rukh Khan creating history.