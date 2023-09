Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan; Shah Rukh Khan is Jawan, and he proved it every bit. Atlee Kumar couldn’t be thankful and grateful enough to the superstar for making the film his own. BollywoodLife had a candid conversation with the filmmaker after the massive success of Jawan, and he was raving every bit about Khan sir and why he will always be the special person in his life. We quizzed Atlee about how SRK is someone everyone is inspired by, and the one who meets him takes away some of the biggest lessons of their lives. What was his biggest takeaway from the superstar? Also Read - KBC 15 host Amitabh Bachchan reveals how Ranveer Singh left him embarrassed while openly expressing love for Deepika Padukone [Watch]

Atlee, without holding back a second, mentioned that everything about Jawan star is admirable and one can learn a lot from him, and we cannot agree more, but the biggest quality that he wants to imbibe is the superstar's patience. Atlee revealed that over time one has to have patience with everything in life, which Shah Rukh Khan is very aware of and is something he admires the most and wants to have in his life.

Atlee had once revealed that he wanted a time off from making Jawan as his wife was pregnant and they were all set to welcome their baby, and King Khan happily gave him the time he needed, which left the filmmaker in awe of him even more.

Director #ATLEE had posted a pic with #ShahRukhKhan in 2013 on FB. And it looked like a PHOTOSHOPPED pic to some. Got trolled by many that time. And today he has not only made the MONSTEROUS BLOCKBUSTER with @iamsrk but also featured with him in a song! #JAWAN DESTINY ?✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVgX9FVCV9 — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) September 10, 2023

This video will show how down-to-earth the director of the movie "Jawan," Atlee and the King Shahrukh Khan are.#Jawan#JawanCreatesHistory#atlee#ShahRuhKhan pic.twitter.com/QiYAJfMqvM — alphabetagama (@alphabetagama20) September 15, 2023

Atlee's journey of meeting and working with Shah Rukh Khan is inspiring, and every aspiring filmmaker can take this lesson from the star filmmaker, your determination leads you to your destination. It was 13 years ago when Atlee clicked a picture of him standing outside Mannat, and today he worked with him in a blockbuster movie, Jawan.