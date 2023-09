Jawan is doing great business at the ticket windows. The movie has made Rs 129 crores plus on day one. Today it was Friday and the collections in the day slowed down a bit. But Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee movie will be picking up pace once again on Saturday and Sunday. We are seeing the love the film is getting. Top filmmakers from the South like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Venkat Prabhu sent love to Atlee who is making his debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan's character of Vikram Rathore is going to be an iconic one. Everyone who has seen the movie is thirsting over him and how. Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection First Weekend: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film to rake in almost Rs 230 crores? [Exclusive]

Jawan actor Eijaz Khan makes warm statement about Shah Rukh Khan

Eijaz Khan told Instant Bollywood that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most gracious of stars. He said he regularly interacts with each person on the set. Eijaz Khan said while people feel they love him a lot, the superstar knows how to reciprocate the emotion. Eijaz Khan said that people buck up the moment he arrives on a set. He said that after pack up, the superstar meets everyone after he changes up. The actor apparently hugs each and every member of the set. Eijaz Khan was quoted as saying, "And you feel so special. It's like your day is made, your month is made, your life is made. 'Shah Rukh Khan hugged me'." The actor also likes to know tidbits about their lives.

Jawan on a rampage at box office

Shah Rukh Khan film has made Rs 10 crores from the North America market. The figures from the Middle East are also staggering. In the movie, he plays the role of a father and son. Everyone is gaga over how he has played the two characters. Nayanthara is the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi is the main villain. Deepika Padukone has left a huge mark with her cameo. She is the emotional quotient of the film. Fans are loving the chemistry of senior Rathore and Deepika Padukone. Jawan should cross Pathaan's Rs 500 crores in the next few days.