Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble celebrities. Time and again he has proved that he is a gem of a person who knows the value of relationships. He is currently on cloud 11 as his new movie Jawan has turned into a massive box office success. It is his second film after Pathaan, to have become a blockbuster hit of 2023. As Jawan touched the mark of Rs 700 crore with its worldwide collection, a success press conference was held yesterday in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and many more attended the event. Now a video has gone viral as fans are unable to stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture.

The video has Shah Rukh Khan walking up to manager Pooja Dadlani's parents and kindly greeting them. Pooja Dadlani shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and praised Shah Rukh Khan for his kind gesture. The video went instantly viral and many of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs shared it too.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video below:

In all that crowd and craziness when the boss goes and specially meets your parents! @manu.dadlani @meenudadlani10 .. only more and more respect for you @iamsrk.. god bless ? pic.twitter.com/pZ6OBKmNym — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) September 16, 2023

The Jawan success press conference was a HIT event. From dancing with Deepika Padukone on Chaleya to reciting Om Shanti Om's dialogue for Vijay Sethupathi - Shah Rukh Khan was in best of his moods. He even sang the Happy Birthday song for Nayanthara's mother. The actress could not be a part of the event as she was away celebrating her mother's special day. But she sent a video note thanking Shah Rukh Khan, team Jawan, and the audience for showering immense love on the film.

Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing below:

Talking about Jawan, the movie has done phenomenally well at the box office. With its day nine collection, Jawan has entered the Rs 400 crore club and is now eyeing to become the second highest grosser film of the year 2023 beating Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.