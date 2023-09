Deepika Padukone was the heart of Jawan, and one cannot imagine anyone but her as Aishwarya Rathore. Deepika made this special appearance the most significant part of the film, and there were times when Shah Rukh Khan was skeptical to even ask Deepika to play the role as they were shooting for Besharam Rang in Pathaan. But when Atlee Kumar asked her for the special appearance, she instantly agreed, and that's her love for Shah Rukh Khan. And today Atlee made a revelation to us in an exclusive email conversation about Deepika Padukone's role in Jawan that you just cannot miss. Also Read - Jawan OTT version to pack a special treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans? Director Atlee shares deets

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Atlee happened to reveal that it was Deepika's Aishwarya's role that he had written first, and he just went to DP and told her that he wanted her to cast her in the cameo, to which Deepika told him this was more than the canoe, and he admitted by saying ye. Atlee even narrated that he could not be more thankful to Deepika for saying yes to Jawan.

Altee added, "On the first day of the set, Deepika walked in a white saree and was in no make-up, and I have never seen any heroine ever come on the set like this. Through this interview, once again, I would like to thank Deepika for saying yes to the film".

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika slayed it as Vikram and Aishwarya, and fans cannot stop raving about their crackling chemistry. At the success event of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan raved about Deepika by calling her the large size actor by saying yes to it and mentioning that there are no small roles but small actors.

Deepika Padukone didn't charge a single penny for Jawan, and on the day of the success event for Jawan, Deepika opened her heart out and mentioned that she did Jawan only for the love of Shah Rukh Khan.