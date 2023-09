There is a lot of buzz that Atlee Kumar is all set to make the sequel to his blockbuster film Jawan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and fans are excited. But hold on; only if you think that Jawan 2 will be his next film, then that's not happening anytime soon. Atlee definitely has all the plans to make Jawan 2, but not so soon, and nothing has been planned. For now, Atlee is enjoying the massive success of Jawan. In an exclusive conversation with BL, Atlee spoke from the heart about how he is overwhelmed with Jawan getting acknowledged across the globe, but he is not planning to make Jawan 2 anytime soon. Also Read - Jawan Exclusive: Atlee reveals an interesting part about Deepika Padukone's role in the film

Jawan WW Box Office HITS ₹750 cr after witnessing growth on Day 10 Saturday. Next stop would be ₹800 cr club. ||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee|| Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr

Day 6 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/Efp9OPziDZ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 17, 2023

Atlee said," Who said I am making Jawan 2? Have I confirmed? My every story has an open end, and even Jawan has one, so yes, I will plan to make Jawan 2, but that is not going to be my next film; right now I am working on different films and not Jawan 2". Well, the fans will have to wait but it is definitely worth it. Also Read - Jawan OTT version to pack a special treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans? Director Atlee shares deets

Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Atlee said that the one thing that the superstar told him while making the film was that he should make an Atlee-style film, and that is what he kept in mind. The director even added that he is only thankful to Shah Rukh Khan for saying yes to the film and making it bigger and better. Also Read - Jawan 2: Atlee confirms plans with Shah Rukh Khan; Vikram Rathore to get spin-off too

Trending Now

Jawan has been creating waves at the box office and has collected 797 crore globally, and it's unbeatable even on Day 10.