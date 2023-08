Jawan is all set to release in just a few days and take the box office by storm. The lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, who blew away minds with his performance and the box office numbers of his last film Pathaan, is all set to brew up a storm once again. And the actor par excellence, who is also a King of marketing, is just ensuring to build the buzz in a way to bring a Jawan toofan at the domestic as well as overseas box office. The Jawan trailer dropped today finally after making fans wait in anticipation since long. But the wait has been worth the while. Jawan trailer has all the elements that make it the big screen experience that appeals to both masses and classes. However, while fans make the Jawan trailer trend and heap praises on Shah Rukh and director’s Atlee’s labour of love, there has also been a lot of banter around the delay. But was there really a delay in the release of Jawan trailer? Here’s unveiling the whole truth. Also Read - Jawan trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan shocks and stuns in never seen before avatar, promises a box office toofan

There have been constant buzz on social media that the makers delayed the trailer. Was it not ready? Were there changes made after suggestions from the inner, close circle came in? Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were also disappointed due to the delay and had also started a meme fest to express their emotions. However, the trailer is now here and BollywoodLife exclusively tells you why was there a 'delay.'

A highly placed industry insider reveals, "Shah Rukh Khan and team have planned every step leading to the release of Jawan. From dropping the prevue to the songs and then the trailer, it is happening just the way it was meant to be. There has been NO delay whatsoever." The source further shared that it was a well-planned strategy to release the trailer of Jawan just a week before the release so that the curiosity around the film remains intact, and there is a sudden ignition of interest, leading to the surge in advance booking at the right time."

Shah Rukh Khan is a marketing genius. He knows to strike while the iron is hot," said the source further revealing that the Chennai on ground event right before Jawan trailer release was deemed important by the team to create the right kind of buzz for a seemingly ‘Bollywood’ film in the South markets as well.

The insider further claims, "It was Shah Rukh Khan who planned to first share the prevue of Jawan and then share the songs Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, follow it by an on-ground audio launch event in Chennai and then the trailer at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is a huge market for his films." As BollywoodLife has earlier informed readers, the Arabic version of the song Chaleya will also be launched in Dubai tonight. "And this is not all," promises the source further telling us the plans back home. "There will be a series of on-ground events of Jawan for all SRK fans across the cities in the week leading up to the Jawan toofan at the box office," the sources says. It is neither Eid or Diwali but Jawan surely looks like a festival release.

Jawan is set to create history with the box office collection, as it is predicted that Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie will earn Rs 125 crore on the day 1 of its release and will cross Rs 400 crore over the weekend. Jawan has Nayanthara as the leading lady, and her fierce avatar in the prevue has only added to the excitement. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a small yet significant role and Vijay Sethupathi in a menacing role of an antagonist. Jawan is set to release worldwide on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.