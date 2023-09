Jawan is inching towards the Rs 700 crore club of Bollywood. The year 2023 has been a rocking one for Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan, his second movie of the year is a literal sensation. The get-ups of the star, the songs and monologue has caught on with fans and how. Jawan is a worldwide sensation having made more than USD 70 million dollars. Fans and media is waiting for one post-success meet like what we saw with Pathaan. It looks like the wait is going to be a short one. The team of Jawan has planned something very special for all fans of Jawan cast. Here are the details... Also Read - Meeting Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan for the first time: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs share their experience

Jawan team plans event for Mumbai fans

We saw how the team of Jawan had an event for all Chennai members. Shah Rukh Khan performed on stage with Anirudh Ravichander. A source told us that a similar event will happen in Mumbai in the next few days. "Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Anirudh Ravichander will be there with other key members of the Jawan team. The function will last for 2 to three hours. Around 1,000 members of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan clubs are also expected to be there for this grand event," the source said. The Chennai event saw a a similar frenzy. Shah Rukh Khan said that he was unsure of promoting in the city but Atlee convinced him to do so.

Jawan gets love from entire fraternity

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film has impressed many. Top Telugu stars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, SS Rajamouli have congratulated Shah Rukh Khan. Allu Arjun posted on X, "Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you Sir, we prayed this for you." Top South Indian filmmakers like Venkat Prabhu, Lokesh Kanagaraj and others sent love to Atlee.

Jawan is just marching towards the Rs 700 crore mark. The film is expected to again pick up business over the weekend. Shah Rukh Khan is smashing it in his action hero avatar, and fans are lapping it up. When it comes to swag and charm, let King Khan show us the way!