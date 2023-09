Jawan is out in theatres finally. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films. This is the first time SRK will be seen working with Nayanthara, Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi, three notable and popular celebrities from the South industry. The Jawan First Day First Show mania began a couple of hours ago and the cinegoers, especially SRKians have turned the movie's release into a festive celebration. Visuals from outside the theatres are going viral. Also Read - Jawan quick movie review: Shah Rukh Khan film filled with DHAMAKEDAAR scenes, doesn't have a single dull moment

Jawan Mania grips the entire nation

Jawan has rewritten history with an amazing advance booking record. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has surpassed Pathaan. And after the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh's fans are all set to make Jawan the biggest blockbuster of all time. They have flocked to theatres in huge numbers. The fans are celebrating the release with unimagined enthusiasm. Such mania would not have been witnessed by any actor or for any film before. Fans reached Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy and celebrated it in Dahi-handi style. Huge posters and standees of SRK and Jawan have been put up outside the cinema halls. Also Read - Jawan Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film crosses the latter in advance bookings in national chains; King Khan creates history

Dhols are being played with fans dancing to its beats outside the theatres, and firecrackers are being burst, it's like a festival in India/Bharat. And not just in Mumbai but also in Kolkata, Nandyal and more cities. Shah Rukh Khan fans are making sure that the film is remembered for the festive-like release celebrations for years to come. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan confident about the fate of the Atlee film; old video makes netizens say, 'The best of the best'

Trending Now

Watch the visuals of Jawan from outside theatres here:

&

The fireworks are ablaze and the DHOLs have gone berserk as the SRK FANs from Mumbai rejoice the release of #JAWAN with the HISTORIC Unparalleled First Day First Show scheduled at 6 AM at Gaiety for the first time ever, witness the history being re-written!… pic.twitter.com/Twioce6MNU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 7, 2023

Never seen this kind of craze before #Jawan #srk full Paisa vasool. Early early morning show! pic.twitter.com/TfjKt7L3uo — TheStarThings (@TheStarThings) September 7, 2023

Watch the video of SRK, Nayanthara and more at Tirupati here:

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.