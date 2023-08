Everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. The movie is coming on theatres on September 7, 2023. The trailer is most likely going to be out by the end of the month. Shah Rukh Khan did a small #AskSRK session yesterday where he shared a sneak peek of his song, Not Ramaiyyaa Vastavaiyaa much to the delight of fans. The CBFC has passed Jawan with a few cuts. It seems a couple of dialogues and a gory beheading scene have been modified for the general audience. The film is almost three hours. Now, an insider has shared more information... Also Read - Jawan: After Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's combo, here are Top 10 South Indian directors the superstar should work with

Jawan to be a tsunami at the box office

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted that inside reports from CBFC suggest that Jawan has impressed people. It is a movie with a positive message. Also, they have predicted a tsunami at the box office. If this is indeed true, then happy days will be truly back for Bollywood. The year has been a rocking one for the industry so far.

Jawan censor done, according to the sources the movie has many goosebumps moment. Jawan is carrying the huge positive inside report from the censor team. Just wait for the box office tsunami on 7th September. pic.twitter.com/xR8QCkBD7X — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 22, 2023

Jawan plot as per Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has said that Jawan is a movie about women told by men. He said the female characters drive the story. He is supposed to be playing a double role in the movie. The actor said that Anthony L Ruben, the editor of the movie is yet to cut the trailer. Jawan is getting a massive advance booking response even in the South Indian states. In Hyderabad, tickets for the first day have touched Rs 450. The movie has some big stars from the South like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani.

The icing is supposed to be a cameo from Thalapathy Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and Thalapathy partied together in Chennai. The superstar has loved the hospitality of his South colleagues praising the food. He also said he was in awe of Vijay Sethupathi who is hailed as one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry.