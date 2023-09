Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has released today. It was the most awaited film and the advance booking has been amazing. The film is getting all the love on the first day itself. Jawan is trending everywhere on social media. Celebrities, critics, fans are all talking about the amazing performances of the cast of Jawan. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone and others. Also Read - Jawan vs Gadar 2: Anil Sharma reacts to Shah Rukh Khan film affecting business, says, 'Both films will work because...'

While we are all excited for Jawan, there is another team who has expressed their interest in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Yes, we are talking about the cast of Fukrey 3. BollywoodLife recently spoke to the team of Fukrey 3. They were asked about the film they will watch in the theatres apart from Fukrey 3.

Fukrey 3 cast cheers for Jawan

Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh immediately said that they are going to watch Jawan. Looks like even the cast of Fukrey 3 is excited for Shah Rukh Khan's magic on-screen.

Fukrey 3 is all set to release in theatres on September 28. The film’s trailer released recently and it gave everyone a big dose of laughter. The third part of Fukrey looks even better than the first two.

Jawan advance booking

Talking about Jawan advance booking, the movie has surpassed Pathaan. Fans are all set to make Jawan the biggest hit. Fans have flooded the theatres in huge numbers. The view at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy is just amazing. Fans are celebrating the movie in Dahi handi style.

Jawan review

Firecrackers, dhol and everything else is happening at the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan has made everyone go crazy with his movie. BollywoodLife’s Nikita Thakkar has been for the review of Jawan and she informed that in the first half of the film, there was not a single dull moment.

Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in the film has impressed and as promised, the film is full of entertainment. Nayanthara is making her debut in Bollywood with this film and she is just amazing.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's video as they visit temple for Jawan:

The first half of the film is dhamakedaar and brilliant. Jawan is directed by Atlee and looks like it is doing to break all record with the first day Box Office numbers.