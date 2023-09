Nana Patekar, who will be seen next in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, was seen in rant mode at the trailer launch of his film. The MeToo-accused actor was seen speaking aggressively negative about the latest superhit and blockbuster films, and netizens feel he was indirectly targeting Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The actor described these latest released blockbuster films as ghinoni (disgusting) and mentioned at the trailer launch that he couldn't even watch these films and left midway. Also Read - The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri on casting actors like Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher: 'Don't want six packs, I look for credibility, talent' [Exclusive]

During the The Vaccine War trailer launch, Nana said, "Ab jis tarah ki filmein hit ho rahi hain... maine kal ek film jo bahut hi hit hui maine dekhi woh... Main matlab puri dekhi nahi pa raha tha. Lekin woh filmein bahut chalti hain. Ab mujhe lagta hai ki baar-baar hum iss tarike ka material dikhake logo ko majboor kartein hain yeh pasand karne ke liye (The kind of movies being made today are such that the other day I saw a recent hit film and I could not even sit through it. I feel by making such movies again and again, we force people to watch them)." Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Naseeruddin Shah calling The Kashmir Files 'disturbing', says, 'Some people are too frustrated in life' [Exclusive]

Nana Patekar's indirect digs at Jawan and Gadar 2 is going viral and we wonder if the veteran actor was prepared about his statements making headlines and creating a stir online. Nana Patekar even took a dig at the makers for not casting him in the sequel to Welcome by mentioning that they felt he was too old now for the role. Welcome was all about Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, and fans too are disappointed. Also Read - Welcome 3: Nana Patekar reacts to not being a part of the Akshay Kumar film; says, 'Hum Purane Ho Gaye' [Watch Video]

Well, before Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah too spoke about how films like Gadar 2, The Kerala Story are dangerous and regressive. "It’s not enough to love your country, but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like ‘Kerala Story’ and ‘Gadar 2’, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about".