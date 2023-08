After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, it's time for Jawan mania with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The makers have been following the promotional strategy of Pathaan, the biggest hit of the year and all-time blockbuster. They are releasing their assets such as songs, posters, etc to keep the buzz. As Jawan inches closer to the release, the makers have planned a grand audio launch and are deciding about the Indian advance bookings for the new movie. Here's when Jawan's advance booking will start in India... Also Read - Jawan X Leo: Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay fans join hands to ensure blockbuster success for both films; here's how

Jawan grand audio launch: Shah Rukh Khan to join Nayanthara in Chennai

As per the latest buzz, a grand audio launch of Jawan will be held in Chennai in the next week.

As per the latest buzz, a grand audio launch of Jawan will be held in Chennai in the next week. The makers have released songs such as Zinda Banda and Chaleya so far. While Zinda Banda is on Shah Rukh Khan and his team of girls, Chaleya is featured on him and Nayanthara. The BGM of Jawan has already hit a chord with the fans. The music is given by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. As per Ramesh Bala's tweet, the grand audio launch will be held in Chennai on Wednesday, 30th August. And Shah Rukh Khan will join Nayanthara and others for the same. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan mania grips America; film with Nayanthara gets additional boost in the overseas market

Advance booking for Jawan in India to start on Sunday?

About two weeks remain for Jawan's release on the silver screens. While the advance bookings are yet to begin in India, overseas bookings began a couple of days ago. It won't be wrong to say that Jawan has taken a thunderous start in the overseas market. Looking at the same, the national chains in India have suggested that Jawan's advance bookings in India should begin by Sunday, 27th of August. However, there is no official confirmation on the same as of yet.

The Jawan trailer to drop soon?

If reports are anything to go by, the makers have been planning on releasing the Jawan Trailer ahead of the release. Buzz is that it will be 3 minutes long. Now, fresh reports claim that the trailer will be out anytime now. One can expect a trailer today or tomorrow. However, there is no confirmation of it.