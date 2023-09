Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is releasing on September 7, 2023. The action movie is being directed by Atlee. The trailer has got a huge response from the audience and industry alike. We saw how Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif showered love on the Jawan trailer. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in what looks like a double role in the movie. Fans are gaga over his varied looks in the promos so far. In his career, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered many memorable performances. While he is best known for his romantic image, he has delivered equally well in diverse roles. Jawan is an action-packed fest for all his fans who love to see him unleashing mayhem on the screen. Also Read - Saalar postponed due to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Trade expert reveals real reason [Exclusive]

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's career best performance?

Now, a netizen has written that Shah Rukh Khan has delivered his career best performance in Jawan. Well, it is a huge claim. The netizen has cited an insider who was present for the Censors screening. After the star, it is the action sequences that people are talking about along with the BGM and cinematography of Jawan. Take a look at the tweet...

#ShahRukhKhan's Best Performance Till date and Movie was Awesome especially Cinematography and Visuals. Action sequences are top notch making.#AnirudhRavichander Background Score elevated the screen presence of #SRK. #Jawan Censor Report#ShahRukhKhan's Best Performance Till date and Movie was Awesome especially Cinematography and Visuals. Action sequences are top notch making.#AnirudhRavichander Background Score elevated the screen presence of #SRK.#BlockbusterJawan??? — Film Blocks (@FilmBlocks) September 4, 2023

Jawan advance bookings shock trade experts

The advance bookings of Jawan has stumped the industry. On day one, it sold more than 1.7 lakh tickets. Trade is even saying that day one of Rs 100 crores does not look impossible now for the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi film. Out of this, around Rs 40 crores is expected from abroad.

Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a father and son. If the movie is a blockbuster then it will be a glorious year for the superstar after the success of Pathaan. We have Gadar 2 as well which made Rs 500 crores plus.