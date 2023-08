Cinema lovers from all over India have their eyes on Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi make up the main cast of the movie. There is immense buzz that Thalapathy Vijay is going to have a cameo in the film. Many are saying that there are huge chances of the trailer coming out today or tomorrow. But man, they have kept things very unpredictable. The advance bookings are supposed to be starting from August 30, 2023. Now, fans have spotted something which has piqued the curiosity level even further. They are wondering if more top South Indian stars are associated with the project in some way. This is what happened.... Also Read - Jawan Trailer First Review out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer looks all ready to break all box office records with a ‘paisa vasool’ experience

Jawan: Fans notice special thanks on IMDB

Fans have suddenly noticed that Jawan team has put names of Yash and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the special thanks category. They are wondering if they will be present for the South trailer release or maybe have a little cameo in the movie. This is big news. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan did really well in the South for a Bollywood movie. It looks like the team decided to bring in more local stars to make Jawan truly pan-India in its vibe. Take a look at this post....

Jawan: Fans brimming with excitement

After seeing this post, fans could not control themselves. They have started speculating on how could these two be there in Jawan. Maybe they will come as special guests for an event in Chennai.

Greatest trailer of the century is coming very soon??? — Priya Singh (@Priyasingh888) August 27, 2023

Anything can happen, we hv seen srk making reference of yash recently two or more times.... In this asksrk session — Pavankumar (@PavanKumarhs18) August 27, 2023

I think SRK making big mistake by not Promoting Jawaan in South States. Jawaan is PAN INDIA FILM and Deserve better Promotion in South. Jawaan could be game changer for Bollywood. — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) August 27, 2023

Yash And Prithviraj cameo ????... Theatre will blast man⚡⚡ — Ritwik (@Rittwwik) August 27, 2023

So rumours are true they are creating atlee universe with Yash and Prithviraj — Devil Of Paradise (@TodaysReporter) August 27, 2023

Jawan: Should Shah Rukh Khan promote more in the South?

There are many who feel that Shah Rukh Khan should promote the movie more extensively in the South of India. Jawan is not only a big budget movie but could help in expanding the market of Bollywood in a better manner.