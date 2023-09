Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Jawan is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the film released theatrically on September 7, 2023 and has been winning over the audiences and critics. The film has so far collected over Rs 574.89 crore at the worldwide box office within a week of its release and is emerging as an all-time blockbuster. While Bollywood stars are congratulating Shah Rukh for the huge success of Jawan, Ajay Devgn too had a significant role in making the film a blockbuster. Also Read - Jawan and Gadar 2 impact: As Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar heartily congratulate one another; trade experts laud 'United Bollywood' [Exclusive]

How Ajay Devgn helped Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have known each other for years and share an amicable bond. The duo recently collaborated for an advertisement which they both endorse. Also Read - Jawan: Many scenes deleted from the final film? Fans share proof, hope to see uncut version on OTT

While Ajay was not a part of the cast of Jawan, the actor did have a big role to play in the technical support. Reportedly, it was Ajay Devgn’s VFX company that helped Shah Rukh’s film in the VFX department and give the audiences a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection Day 7 Estimate: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film slow down its rampage? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Ajay Devgn owns a VFX company by the name NY VFXWAALA and has collaborated with several big banners and production houses with their VFX. Before Jawan, the VFX company helped create the visual experience for films including Sooryavanshi, PS1 and 2, Drishyam 2, Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar, Sardaar Udham, Runaway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and others.

Jawan features Shah Rukh in a double role of a father and son. The audiences were hooting and cheering the moment Shah Rukh came on the screen in his dual avatar and were floored by King Khan’s screen presence.

Jawan box office

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Also featuring Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance, the film has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India. Worldwide, Jawan is expected to enter the Rs 600 crore club today.