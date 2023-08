Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, Jawan has been one of the most highly anticipated films since its announcement. It promises to blend the superstar charisma of SRK with the high-octane action typical of South Indian cinema, creating what appears to be an explosive combination, as hinted in its teaser. Also Read - What stopped Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara from doing Bollywood films?

As we approach the trailer release of Jawan, an old video from the 7th Vijay Awards held in 2013 has resurfaced and is making waves on the internet. During this awards ceremony, hosted by Gopinath and R. Madhavan, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema.

In this memorable video from0 the 2013 awards show, Nayanthara took the stage to present an award, and the host couldn't help but mention that she is an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan, who was seated in the audience. The charismatic Pathaan actor playfully gestured that he intends to bring the celebrated Bigil actress to Bollywood, evoking a round of applause and a wide-eyed smile from director Atlee, who is known for his remarkable South Indian film successes.

Now, this same video is circulating on the internet with the caption, "A decade ago, SRK made a promise, and Atlee celebrated it with applause. What was once a dream ten years ago is now a reality! Perhaps it's a testament to Atlee's hard work!" This excitement has been fueled by the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara have been paired opposite each other in Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

This upcoming action-packed spectacle marks Atlee's foray into Bollywood after delivering three consecutive blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay, namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. There are also whispers that Vijay might make a cameo appearance in Jawan. Adding to the star-studded cast, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in this much-anticipated action extravaganza.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more. Jawan is a presentation of Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The movie is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.