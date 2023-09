Shah Rukh Khan has literally brought the Tsunami at the box office with Jawan. The superstar is garnering all the love and appreciation coming his and the Jawan Team's way. The Atlee and Nayanthara movie has become the biggest opener and has minted Rs 129.6 crores on day 1 worldwide. Shah Rukh proves that he is the Baap of entertainment yet again after Pathaan. Talking about Jawan, SRK will be seen in a double role, that is, as Vikram Rathore and Azad. Here's how he shot the scenes. Also Read - Jawan: Eijaz Khan reveals how superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes everyone feel special after a hard day's work

Shah Rukh Khan's body double reveals how Jawan was shot

Prashant Walde who plays Shah Rukh Khan's body double in Jawan shared some scoop from the sets of the new movie about shooting scenes with the superstar. He shares that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has a scene in which he is hugging his lookalike father and a very interesting thing happened during the shoot. When Shah Rukh was in the young son's look, Prashant reveals he was in the older look and when he turned younger, SRK turned older. It was to shoot the close-up scenes. Since the looks are quite different from the previous of SRK's films, they would prepare daily. And only two looks were shot in a day, reveals Walde to Aaj Tak, quotes an entertainment news portal.

Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore and Azad

Fans are loving Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. While he is loved entirely, his character of Vikram Rathore has been grabbing more attention. Visuals from the theatres whenever Srk made entry or had a scene as Vikram, whistles and applause thundered in theatres. Fans all across the globe are celebrating Jawan in their own way. It has been nothing less than a celebration.

Check out this video of Jawan audio launch here:

Jawan box office collection day 1

Talking about the Jawan box office collection, the movie has minted Rs 129.6 crores as informed before. Talking about nett India collections, Jawan has done a business of Rs 74.50 crores, as per Sacnilk. The Hindi box office collections are Rs 65.50 crores, the Tamil collections are Rs 5.30 crores while Telugu collections are Rs 3.70 crores. And as per trade analysts, Jawan could enter Rs 500 crores within a week.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and more in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in the new movie.