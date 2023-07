Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee is one of the highly anticipated action thrillers of the upcoming time. Shah Rukh Khan has delivered one of the biggest hits with Pathaan and fans have all eyes and hopes pinned on Jawan. A couple of days ago, the makers of the movie dropped a Jawan prevue and it left fans surprised and intrigued and also raised their excitement for the movie. It had Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and more celebs in the prevue. But Ridhi Dogra was missing. And we know why. Read on to know, why Ridhi was not a part of Jawan Prevue. Also Read - After Jawan should Shah Rukh Khan do more massy action films to maintain stardom? Trade experts have this to say [Exclusive]

Why Ridhi Dogra was missing from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue?

Fans of Ridhi Dogra were looking forward to watching the stunning actress in the prevue of the Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan. However, Ridhi went missing from the prevue. And BollywoodLife did some digging on the same and learned that there's a reason why Ridhi was not in the Jawan Prevue. A source close to the film shared, "Ridhi Dogra has a very distinguished character in 'Jawan', which is why the production has chosen to keep her role and look under wraps. This is a conscious decision made by the team." So, there you go. Let the excitement build up as Ridhi is a true performer and she is ready to surprise everyone with her acting chops in Jawan after Asur 2.

Ridhi Dogra reveals why she signed up biggies like Jawan and Tiger 3

Ridhi Dogra has been a part of rom-com, mystery and typical dramas on TV too. The action genre seems to be something she hasn't attempted before. A couple of weeks ago, Ridhi revealed why she signed up Jawan and also Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, which fall in a different category from the work she has done till now. The actress shares that she does not intend to take over any genre as such and just wanted to challenge herself and learn something new. Ridhi shares that she wanted to put herself in an uncomfortable spot. Ridhi adds that she signed up Tiger 3 just for Maneesh Sharma as she loved his work in Band Baaja Baaraat. The actress also adds that she does not want stardom and does not want to carry the weight of being a celebrity. Ridhi wants to be a holistic artist.