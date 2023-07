Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been going bonkers ever since the release of Jawan Prevue, and they cannot contain their excitement to see the film. Every bit of SRK in the teaser was just WOW, and even more. The dialogues were at par, and one that caught maximum attention is ' Jab mai villain Banta hu toh mere saamne hero bhi nahi tikta. Fans are feeling that this particular dialogue of King Khan is a jibe at Sunny Deol, where the actor in the film played a hero and SRK a villain. Darr was a film where Shah Rukh Khan showed off his villain avatar for the first time, and boy, was he exceptional. The fans are feeling that this dialogue is a playful dig at the Gadar 2 star, and we wonder if Sunny Paaji will react to this. Also Read - Jawan: Deepika Padukone plays Shah Rukh Khan's mother, gives birth to him in jail? Fans come up with interesting theories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

One user on Reddit commented, "I won't be surprised if this was the reason Lol sunny was really pissed that a new comer took all the limelight. His father went and yelled at Yash Chopra whole drunk while he said he won't work with them again.And he kept his promise for 20 years and counting." Also Read - Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan; check out the strict and friendly dads of Bollywood

Apart from SRK's dialogue, his bald avatar has left his fans amazed, and the dance that he did in a metro—oh boy, can that scene just stop playing in our minds? No, right! Talking about Jawan Prevue, everything about it was just perfect. Deepika Padukone's appearance was a super pleasant surprise, and there is a theory that the fans have started that Deepika might play Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film as she is making a cameo in the film.

With limited screen time, #DeepikaPadukone stole the show with her kick-ass action avatar in #Jawan. Just with a special appearance, she has overshadowed the female lead. Such is the screen presence of Deepika Padukone. Her stardom and charisma? pic.twitter.com/t3CSWvn7oi — George ?? (@georgeviews) July 10, 2023

Jawan is slated to release on September 7, 2023, helmed by Atlee, and right now the fans are thinking of a teaser. Aisa hai toh trailer kaisa hoga aur film kaisi hogi. This is Shah Rukh Khan 2.0, and we are loving it.