Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is getting a thundering response from the audiences and critics alike. The film directed by Atlee also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Jawan has been garnering positive reviews from the critics and is being hailed as one of Shah Rukh Khan's best films ever. On Thursday, actor and filmmaker Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to his X account to review Jawan.

KRK reviews Jawan

Taking to his Twitter (now X) account, Kamaal R Khan heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. He also lauded Shah Rukh for essaying the double role in the film brilliantly.

Film #Jawan is a direct attack on system and corruption. @iamsrk has done brilliant acting to play both roles. @deepikapadukone and @NayantharaU both played their roles superbly. @duttsanjay is a very good surprise. Vijay is impressive villain. Full on Masala and one time watch. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 7, 2023

“Film #Jawan is a direct attack on system and corruption. @iamsrk has done brilliant acting to play both roles. @deepikapadukone and @NayantharaU both played their roles superbly. @duttsanjay is a very good surprise. Vijay is impressive villain. Full on Masala and one time watch,” KRK wrote in his tweet. Also Read - Jawan: Atlee confirms no Thalapathy Vijay cameo in the film, reveals plan of multistarrer with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in future

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s second release of the year after the blockbuster Pathaan. The film is touted to be an out-an-out action film and features Shah Rukh in at his massy best. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The film also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. The plot of Jawan revolves around a father who will be out to seek revenge, and he will have a team of 5 girls with him.

Jawan OTT rights

Reportedly, the non-theatrical rights of Jawan have been sold for Rs 250 crore, including satellite, music and digital streaming rights. The OTT rights of Jawan have reportedly been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a whopping sum of Rs 120 crore.