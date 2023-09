Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara and directed by Atlee is finally in theatres. The film has had a great buzz around it, especially after Shah Rukh made a massive comeback in Pathaan. And the new movie Jawan has finally released in theatres on September 7. Early reports show that the morning shows are almost housefull with the young and old flocking in groups to watch the grand action extravaganza. The early reviews state that the film is a treat right from the word go. Trade experts are expecting an unprecedented Jawan opening day box office collection.

However, the box office numbers in the coming days may get hit as Jawan has been leaked online in full HD version for free download and viewing. Piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and others have the Jawan new. The movie leaked version and this may hit the film adversely in the coming days. But we urge our readers to not watch films or web series on these platforms and only watch it in theatres or official OTT platforms when the content releases digitally.

Jawan new movie in full HD leaked online

Unfortunately, Jawan may be the latest victim but is not the only victim of piracy. Recently, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has faced similar fate as well.

Jawan beats Pathaan, crosses the overall advance of Pathaan in the National chain

As per the figures that reached us late Wednesday night, Jawan closed with 5.57 lakh tickets in the three national chains in the country, including PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone. With this, the film has scored the 2nd biggest advance of all time.

Jawan first movie review

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer is all set to become 'the' film of the year. The reviews pouring in call it a dhamakedaar, seeti maar experience and many are calling Jawan Shah Rukh's best performance till date. The Krishna Janmashtami holiday will definitely bring more people to the theatres and set the tone for the upcoming weekend as well.