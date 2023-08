Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his next new movie, Jawan directed by Atlee. The upcoming action thriller film is just a couple of weeks from its release and the promotions are in full swing already. Just a couple of days ago, the makers dropped the song, Zinda Banda. The song is a full on entertaining, massy and groovy number wherein we see Shah Rukh Khan dance with Sanya Malhotra and other girls. Lehar Khan, who is playing a key role in the movie was also seen grooving alongside Shah Rukh in Zinda Banda. The actress shares how she was left mesmerized by the superstar. Also Read - Karan Johar REACTS to chatter around Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt hair flip with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan scene 'How can you compare?'

Lehar Khan talks about shooting with Shah Rukh Khan

Lehar Khan gushes that the child within her was all nostalgic, recollecting the fond memories of how she would dance on songs such as Gori Gori, Chaiyya Chaiyya and more. She would dance to every Shah Rukh Khan, Lehar recollects. And hence, when she got the opportunity to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan and dance with him, she made sure she gave her everything while dancing alongside him in Zinda Banda. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan gets a shout out from Anand Mahindra for his Zinda Banda moves; 'He's 10X as alive...'

Sharing one of the moments from the song, Lehar Khan recollects, "He was the source of energy right between us. I remember in one of the shots, I was just watching him and forgot my steps. Then, I thought to myself, ‘Oh who’s going to watch me, just look at him’" Well, that could happen to anybody, no? Zinda Banda is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Tiger 3 to drop major hint on Tiger vs Pathaan starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Lehar Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan

The actress could not stop going gaga over the superstar and said that the Pathaan actor still has the same energy and enthusiasm to get every shot right and perfect. She says that to see him committed to rehearsals is a lesson for all actors. Lehar Khan shares that Shah Rukh Khan never lets any take go to waste and will keep rehearsing until he delivers a flawless performance. "It's truly awe-inspiring to watch him in action. Despite being a superstar, he remains humble and down-to-earth, making everyone on set feel welcomed and loved. He smells the best and those hugs, they are simply the warmest," she gushed about her Jawan co-star.

Lehar Khan has also worked in Jalpari, Parched and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji. Shah Rukh Khan was also a part of the movie. Right now, Lehar is eagerly awaiting the release of Jawan which is on 7th September 2023.