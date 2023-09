Shah Rukh Khan has once again reclaimed his supremacy at the box office. His new movie Jawan has added another feather to his hat. The film that is helmed by Atlee has turned out to be a box office success. On the opening day, Jawan that also stars Nayanthara reportedly made Rs 75 crore at the Indian box office. The numbers can be higher! On X (formerly known as Twitter), netizens are only talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, its box office numbers and more. Now, South's superstar Mahesh Babu too has shared his review of Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Deepika Padukone steals the thunder from Nayanthara in Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Taking to X, Mahesh Babu gushed about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. He praised Shah Rukh Khan's aura and screen presence and mentioned that director Atlee has delivered 'King size entertainment'. He went on to add that Shah Rukh Khan will break his own record and called it the 'Stuff of the legends'.

Check out Mahesh Babu's tweet below:

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… ??? @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… ??? The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here ???!! Jawan will break his own records…… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan replied to Mahesh Babu's kind words and wrote that he will keep working harder to entertain all.

Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend. https://t.co/won5gxilR7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Latest, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh also took to his social media handle to give a big shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. Genelia Dsouza did the same.

DROP everything you are doing & rush to a theatre near you NOW!!!

It’s MASS MASS MASS with a lot of CLASS !!????#Jawan is an emotion, is an experience…it hit me like a hurricane in the theatre- whistles and claps all around. @iamsrk is the BOMB… ? ?? Mega Stardom, lit… pic.twitter.com/aGkOWkEJQu — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2023

Witnessing the magic of my favouritest @iamsrk last night in a packed hall amidst the cacophony of whistles & cheer was something else. #Jawan is truly an exceptional film. @Atlee_dir you are a magician who knows the pulse of the nation. @NayantharaU you were ethereal. No words… pic.twitter.com/YKdc3bsnsk — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 8, 2023

Check out Jawan public review video below:

All about Jawan box office collection

Indeed, Jawan has managed to touch everyone's hearts. Talking about the film's box office collections, Jawan has managed to beat films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, KGF 3 and many more to turn out to be the highest first day grosser of Bollywood. History has been made as Shah Rukh Khan has broken his own record at the box office.

Talking about Jawan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have interesting cameos to play.