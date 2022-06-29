Jawan MAJOR UPDATE: Shah Rukh Khan to play DOUBLE ROLE in Atlee film; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara both set to romance SRK?

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to play a dual role of both father and son in Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara have been paired opposite each of SRK's avatars across generations.