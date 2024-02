Jawan maker Atlee is currently the talk of the town. After a successful collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, he is now working with Varun Dhawan. Yes, the film is tentatively titled VD 18 and the film had its Muhurat Pooja, a traditional ceremony in January in Mumbai . The official title of the film is yet to be revealed and fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement to be done soon. But today, Atlee has raised the excitement level amongst fans for this movie. He took to Instagram to announce that the title of the film starring Varun will be announced tomorrow. Also Read - Jawan maker Atlee shares a pic of son Meer celebrating his first day in Disneyland; Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and more celebs send love

Varun Dhawan's film with Atlee's title to release tomorrow

He shared a picture with #VD18 written on it. It also had "Big Reveal tomorrow" written. Sharing the post he wrote, "Tomm 2pm title reveal #VD18" Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more B-town celebs to set the stage on fire with their performances

Take a look at the post here:

More about VD 18

Varun Dhawan has been sharing a lot of posts from his shoot for VD 18. He has shared about the injuries he had been through on the sets. This is the first time Varun will be collaborating with Atlee. Atlee is presenting the film while A. Kaleeswaran will be directing it. It will be an action entertainer with an interesting storyline, powerful performances and some amazing action sequences.

The film is also produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande along with Atlee. The project is also presented by Jio Studios in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios. Apart from Varun, the film will also star Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and others.

Varun Dhawan also spoke about the film in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said that is it’s a mass-action entertainer and there is a lot of entertainment in the film. He said that he is just going to give it his all.

On the work front, Atlee will also be doing a film with Thalapathy Vijay. It will be Thalapathy Vijay's 69th film after which he will be concentrating on politics. He recently revealed the name of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetrri Kazhagam.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, he is reportedly going to be a part of No Entry 2 and Desi Boyzz 2. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.