Jawan is the highest-grossing movie of all time and also of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan cooked up a storm for the second time after Pathaan. SRK gripped the entire nation in his mass mania alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and many others. And it seems, Jawan mania is still on. The fever is still on as a video of Megastar Chiranjeevi grooving to Shah Rukh's track from the movie has become the talk of the town. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiranjeevi to team up for a fantasy film with a huge budget? Fans share excitement on social media

Chiranjeevi grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's track from Jawan

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Anirudh Ravichander has yet again done a fabulous job in giving Shah Rukh Khan his own introduction track. Rajakumari has taken it to new heights with her rap vocals. Shah Rukh Khan's intro from Jawan is one of the massiest tracks. Coming back to Chiranjeevi's video, it features Ram Charan, Rajakumari and the megastar. As per reports, the song is from Ram Charan and Upasana hosted Diwali bash. In the video, we see Ram Charan bringing Rajakumari to the fore and Chiranjeevi taking centre stage and flaunting his silky smooth dance moves. Also Read - Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Reception: Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya and more stars arrive to bless newly weds

Watch the video of Chiranjeevi grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's track from Jawan here:

Watch this video of Ram Charan here:

Jawan is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and life. It earned Rs 640.25 crores in India only and Rs 1160 crores worldwide. The movie beat the records of Pathaan and later Gadar 2 in terms of minting money. Shah Rukh Khan left everyone speechless with his massiest avatar in the movie directed by Atlee. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and other South Indian actors who bounced back stronger after back to back flops

Trending Now

Talking about Jawan, the music has been superhit. And fans loved watching Shah Rukh in the massiest role ever. He played a double role in the movie and got to romance Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara.

Work front of Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi

Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki up next for release. It is set for a Christmas release. The movie is going to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Shah Rukh also has Tiger vs Pathaan next in which he will take on Salman Khan. Elsewhere, Chiranjeevi has Mega 156 with Sushmitha Konidela, Mega 157 with Vassishta and Mega 158 with Boyapati Srinu.