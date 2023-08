Shah Rukh Khan fans can’t keep calm as his film Jawan is only days away from its grand theatrical release. While two songs from the film Zinda Banda and Challeya are already a big hit amongst the audiences, a fan of Shah Rukh’s has now made a stunning wall art in front of his home, Mannat. A fan page of the mega star posted a video of artist Kanak Nanda creating an artwork surrounding Mannat and offering Shah Rukh fans a delightful space. Also Read - What stopped Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Nayanthara from doing Bollywood films?

Recently, the romantic track from Jawan titled Challeya was unveiled by the makers, where Shah Rukh can be seen showing off his sizzling chemistry with co-star Nayanthara. The duo danced to the Anirudh musical sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and bowled over their fans with their dance moves. Also Read - Will Jawan actress Nayanthara break the no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

Another song from the film Zinda Banda has Shah Rukh dancing to the peppy beats by Anirudh. The song also features Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani dancing alongside Shah Rukh and became a big hit on social media.

Businessman Anand Mahindra took to his social media account to laud Shah Rukh’s dancing skills. “This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…” he wrote on Twitter.

To this, Shah Rukh responded, “@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy.”

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone will also be featuring in a special cameo role in this Atlee directorial. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The plot of Jawan revolves around Vikram, a commando, sets out to rectify the wrongs in society with help from a group of women. The film will have a theatrical release worldwide on September 7, 2023 and marks Shah Rukh’s second big screen outing after the blockbuster success of Pathaan.