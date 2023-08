Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is about 9 days away from its release. And the buzz for the new movie is sky-high. And as the date of its release inches closer, the level of excitement amongst fans keeps elevating. Shah Rukh Khan's fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the release of Jawan a celebration. The ground-level promotions of Jawan have started already. The fan clubs have plans to express their love for the superstar by conducting various kinds of promotional activities. Recently around 100+ bikers came on the roads of Bengaluru as they were rallying for the upcoming new movie. Also Read - Jawan song Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan to dance with 1000 female dancers in Rs 15 crore musical marvel

Jawan mania in Bengaluru: Fans conduct bike rally

Shah Rukh Khan's fan club in Bengaluru have started ground-level promotions for Jawan. This comes right after the fan clubs of SRK took over Aurangabad, Chandigarh, and various cities of India for promotions. The roads of Silicon Valley of India witnessed a massive crowd of 100+ bikers who conducted a rally for the Atlee movie. The bikes were also covered with the posters of Jawan. That's not it, they organized a huge flash mob in front of a theatre in the city and danced to the songs of Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara’s action-ready poster, calls her ‘thunder before storm’

Such a mania and craze for a film has not been witnessed before. Jawan is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies for release. It is also one of the biggest movies of Shah Rukh Khan as it is the superstar's first Pan-India movie. The advance booking for Jawan is yet to begin in the city and fans are eagerly looking forward to flocking to the advance booking windows as soon as it begins. Also Read - After Jawan should Shah Rukh Khan do more massy action films to maintain stardom? Trade experts have this to say [Exclusive]

Watch the video of Bengaluru fans' Jawan Mania here:

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter. He was asked about working with South artists such as Mani Ratnam, Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor called them fantastic whilst praising their craft and added that their food is delicious. SRK wittily asked his fans to watch the upcoming new movie multiple times in theatres. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.