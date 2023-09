Jawan is ruling hearts at the box office and how. The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer movie was released on 7th September. It has been climbing the ladder of success ever since, adding to its box office collection. In 5 days, Jawan earned a whopping Rs 300 crores plus at the box office. And now, the Atlee movie is eyeing Rs 500 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, the fans have been discussing missing moments from the new movie. Jawan has some deleted scenes which they hope to see in the OTT version. Check out the whole story below... Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection Day 7 Estimate: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film slow down its rampage? [Exclusive]

Does Jawan have many uncut scenes?

A Reddit user shared a picture from Jawan in the forum, BollyBlindsNGossip, and discussed the possibility of having a scene cut. Soon another user shared a screenshot and talked about having scenes cut in the final cut of the new movie. The first picture discussed is of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The look seems to be of Vikram while Nayanthara's Narmada looks on fondly. Fans got discussing about it, until another one pointed out that Vikram seemed to be sleeping (Check the top portion of the picture).

Another picture from Jawan which was brought up is of Nayanthara sitting amongst kids. She seems to be a part of some song or is seen enjoying a performance. The actress is seen in a yellow saree. Fans are sad to see some scenes missing from the movie.

Jawan fans discuss the Atlee cut and the OTT version of the new movie

Soon fans started discussing the real uncut length of Jawan. An Atlee fan revealed that his movies are usually around 5 hours. A user shared that the original cut of Jawan was around 3.5 hours. Fans started discussing how they would watch the 4-hour-long movie on OTT as well. Demands for an Atlee cut, a separate cut alongside the theatrical cut have been made as well.

Jawan Box Office collection

Jawan has literally brought a Tsunami at the box office. Within 5 days, the movie has surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark. Talking about the worldwide collections of Jawan, the Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer movie has collected about Rs 550 crores. Jawan passed the Monday test with flying colours to enter the Rs 300 crore club. The movie has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news for all the right reasons.

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who form a part of the SRK's troop. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have cameo appearances in the movie.