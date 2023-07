Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has us gripped with anticipation. With the film’s release date still two months away, we are eager to learn about any updates pertaining to the Atlee directorial. And, seems like we got one. According to reports, the music rights of Jawan have been sold at an exorbitant amount between Rs 25-30 crore to T-Series. Although, earlier it was reported that T-Series charged Rs 36 crore for the music rights, a source close to the Hindi film industry has now claimed the news to be a hoax. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 star Kajol is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan as a co-star and it'll make you wish for their reunion [Watch]

Jawan's music rights sold to T-Series

A report revealed that Jawan being the highly awaited film of 2023, it was not a surprise that the music rights of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer would be sold at a high rate. Clarifying the ongoing rumours, the source shared, "However, unlike reports of the rights being sold for Rs 36 crore, the makers have raked in between Rs 25-30 crore for the same."

Calling the speculations of Jawan’s music rights being sold for Rs 36 crore to be “baseless” the source added, “Rs 36 crore s an astoundingly high amount for just the music rights. There is no chance of that happening.” But, the source agreed that a film raking up Rs 25-30 crore for its music rights, in an “unprecedented deal” was indeed “higher than usual.” Bollywood Hungama further mentioned that other leading music companies were keeping an eye out to bag the rights for Jawan. But, in the neck-to-neck competition, T-Series emerged to be triumphant.

Jawan’s underwater sequence leaked

Earlier, a leaked scene of an underwater sequence from Jawan was dropped on Twitter by a fan page. It captured a sneak peek of water-based equipment floating in a swimming pool. But neither Shah Rukh Khan nor any cast or crew members were spotted in the video. Later on, the recorded visual clip was removed from Twitter, owing to copyright issues. The underwater sequence is said to be supervised by action director Sunil Rodrigues.

Jawan cast and release date

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan boasts a cast ensemble of Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Asur actress Ridhi Dogra has also been roped in to play an important part in the film. Jawan is slated to hit the big screens on September 7.