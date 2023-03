Nowadays, there is a new trend of hiding babies faces, be it when they are spotted in public places, on social media, or otherwise. Well, being public figures, celebrities often face their personal space being invaded. And now the latest one to come under the radar of social media criticism is Jawaan actress Nayanthara. The south Indian superstar Nayanthara was spotted at the airport along with her surrogate twins and hubby Vignesh Shivan. The actress got massively trolled for hiding her babies faces as they made their way home. Nayanthara was in Mumbai to finish her schedule for Jawaan along with Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan, and it seems like she has finished shooting and is heading back to her base in Hyderabad. Also Read - Jawan: After Allu Arjun, makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer approach THIS Telugu superstar?

Watch the video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan getting trolled for hiding their twins' faces as they get spotted at the airport.

Nayanthara looked gorgeous as she wore matching outfits with her husband and kids, and one couldn't get their eyes off her beauty. While one thing that caught a lot of attention was Nayanthara and Vignesh making their best efforts to hide their kids faces as they weren't comfortable with their pictures coming out at this tender age. And this action by Nayanthara brought her a lot of criticism, and we wonder why these celebs have to face unnecessary and uncalled trolling.

Nayanthara is one of the biggest stars in the South, and she is all set for her Bollywood debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawaan. The wedding of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara was one of the biggest highlights of last year, but their surrogate baby announcement left many stunned and surprised. It was claimed that both the couple used illegal surrogacy, but in the end, the truth won out, and today, happily, Nayanthara informed her children of the truth and asked them not to reveal their faces, and her decision should be respected.