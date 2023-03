There is quite a hullabaloo around Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Atlee is much in the news as fans are really excited for this one. Especially after the stupendous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are desperately waiting for his next film to hit the screens. South diva Nayanthara has a pivotal role to play in this film. It will be for the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together. The latest scoop is that Nayanthara may pull off a swimsuit/bikini scene in the film. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara film to wrap up in a few days; Yogi Babu in Film City shooting the last schedule

Nayanthara to don swimwear in Jawan - is it true?

As reported by TeluguCinema, rumours have it that Nayanthara will don a swimsuit for a song just like did for Pathaan. However, contrary to these rumours, the latest report in the Times of India suggests that Nayanthara wearing a bikini in Jawan has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone's role in Pathaan. A source has informed the portal that there is no truth to the story. The actress has no qualms about donning a bikini as she has done it in the past too but the theory around her pulling off swimwear in Jawan due to Pathaan is untrue. The source states, "There is a plan to drape Nayanthara in a bikini in Jawan. She has no problems wearing the beach attire. She has worn it in her Tamil film. But Pathaan doesn't call for a beachside, bikini break. This is somebody's inventive mind working overtime." These are simply rumours and no confirmation has come either from Nayanthara or the makers of Jawan. Until any official word, rumours will simply remain to be rumours.

Talking about Jawan, 's film marks Atlee debut as a director in Bollywood. He is among the finest in Tamil cinema and now he is branching out into Bollywood and that too with a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The film will star as the antagonist and Thalapthy Vijay will be seen in a cameo.