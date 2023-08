Jawan is soon going to hit the theatres. It is Shah Rukh Khan's full-proof plan to declare himself as the King of 2023. After Pathaan, Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's next big release and going by the buzz around the film, it appears that Jawan will blow up the box office. Trade analysts suggest that Jawan will make massive money at the box office. The film also boosts of stellar starcast like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and many more. There are a lot of reports around the cast and more. A latest report sheds light on Nayanthara's remuneration for Jawan. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol BREAKS SILENCE on viral video of him shouting at a fan; says, 'I am not thinking...'

All about Nayanthara's fees for Jawan

As reported by Siasat.com, Nayanthara charged a whopping amount for Jawan. To be precise, she charged Rs 11 crore for Jawan. There is no confirmation on this yet. However, she is among the highest-paid actresses of the South film industry. She has been a part of big films like Annaatthe, Bigil, and many more. Nayanthara is marking her Bollywood debut with Jawan and will be romancing none-other-than King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The trailer of Jawan released today. Nayanthara plays the role of a powerful police officer. She is fierce and determined to take down the evil. Jawan trailer has received a tremendous response and since morning it is trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut on the day of the trailer release, shares the most adorable first post

Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut

Meanwhile, as Jawan trailer released, Nayanthara also marked her Instagram debut. Her first post was Jawan trailer. Later, she also shared an adorable picture with her sons Uyir and Ulag. Also Read - Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's baap-beta dialogue viral, netizens say it's his answer to those who targeted Aryan Khan

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Jawan directed by Atlee will release on September 7. The film will see Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. It also has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay. Yesterday, an audio launch event was held in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra and many others attended it. Nayanthara skipped the big event.

Check out the video from Jawan audio launch below:

Will Jawan be a box office hit? Everyone has fingers crossed.