Surprise, surprise! Here's a brand new poster of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan. It was recently that the makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer dropped the Jawan prevue that left fans excited. And now, here comes the new poster. After a fun and entertaining AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by dropping a new poster of the film featuring him in his bald look. Those who have seen the prevue would know that Shah Rukh Khan is going to be the villain in Jawan and will be seen with a bald look. The new poster has him looking totally badass. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took inspiration from Allu Arjun and Yash for his role in the film

As the poster hit the internet, fans got all the more excited. Many even compared the look to that of Hollywood star Vin Diesel. A fan wrote, "Sir, yeh look Vin Diesel ko takkar dene wala hai'. A fan also wrote, "Love the look... even the glasses declare... Villain! All the best my Shah, enjoy an unprecedented success! Love U." Also Read - Jawan: Vignesh Shivan drops major hint about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara sequence and it'll make fans excited

Check out the new poster of Jawan below:

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Here's how SRK fans reacted to it:

Jawan makes it to the theatres on September 7, 2023. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi,Sanya Malhotra and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and actor Vijay will be seen in a cameo. Fans are unable to hold their excitement for Jawan and the craze has doubled especially after Pathaan became a massive hit. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan showed the prevue to Salman Khan for his approval before unveiling it to the world?