In a recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans with a pleasant surprise: a teaser of the eagerly awaited song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from the upcoming film Jawan. Now, without keeping fans waiting any longer, the makers are all set to unveil more tantalizing glimpses of the third song from the movie. Also Read - Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara trailer coming soon; editor's deleted post creates further frenzy

After delighting fans with a high-octane celebratory track named Zinda Banda and a heartfelt romantic ballad titled Chaleya, it's time to turn up the heat on the dance floors with a sizzling party anthem, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, from the upcoming movie Jawan. Also Read - Jawan mania strikes Bengaluru: Shah Rukh Khan fans take to the streets with 100 plus bikes; groove to Zinda Banda [Watch]

The teaser provided a sneak peek at SRK's electrifying and infectious energy, setting high expectations among the audience. With SRK infusing playful vibes into the teaser for Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the filmmakers are now treating fans to an extended video of the track, offering a taste of all its flavors. This new content, accompanied by eye-catching posters, is sure to keep audiences and fans buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the song's release tomorrow. Also Read - Jawan Trailer First Review out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer looks all ready to break all box office records with a ‘paisa vasool’ experience

This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank @VMVMVMVMVM for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented @anirudhofficial . #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/lS8pdc9deX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 28, 2023

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with co-production by Gaurav Verma. The film is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences everywhere.

The film has Nayanthara as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead antagonist. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra playing pivotal roles. Jawan is not considered to be a Bollywood film but is a pan India film as it is being directed by director from Tamil film industry and many Tamil actors are part of it. Anirudh Ravichander's music is a hit already and soon, a grand audio release will be held in Chennai.