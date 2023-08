Jawan has been one of the most-awaiting films across the country. After a blockbuster hit like Pathaan, the fans of Shah Rukh have been waiting to watch him back on the big screen in action mode and this Atlee starrer is something we all have been waiting for. Also Read - Independence Day 2023 with Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone new movie's special glimpse will make you feel proud

Having tantalized fans with electrifying action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan is now shifting gears to evoke the essence of romance among the audience. The megastar took everyone by surprise on Saturday when he unveiled an unexpected teaser snippet of his forthcoming romantic track, 'Chaleya,' which also features the film's leading lady Nayanthara.

While Nayanthara has primarily been portrayed as the supportive co-star, her intriguing comment has sparked speculations that she might grace the film with a special dance performance. Scheduled for its unveiling on August 14, the song has been impeccably choreographed by the talented Farah Khan. Following the release of the first song, Zinda Banda, in three languages, the anticipation is mounting for Chaleya, which is set to enchant audiences in its Tamil and Telugu versions as well.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "The Love ofJawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry 'bahut changi hai' #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Shah Rukh shared the song on his social media profile, and his co-star