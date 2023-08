Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan are all set to hit the screens on September 7 and fans of the actor are super excited about it. In this revelation, SRK sported a distinctive appearance, promising a hearty dose of Bollywood flair. Notably, the movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. However, what's intriguing is that Nayanthara wasn't the initial choice for the film. Also Read - Jawan pre-release event: Nayanthara goes missing from audio launch of Shah Rukh Khan starrer; is this the reason?

According to various reports, the first offer for the role didn't go to Nayanthara, but instead, it was extended to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The talented actress, who recently made her OTT debut with The Family Man 2, was approached to play the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Surprisingly, Samantha declined the offer. Speculations suggest that her decision was influenced by her desire to start a family with her then-husband Naga Chaitanya. Consequently, she opted out of the film, paving the way for Nayanthara to step in. Additionally, Priyamani, a familiar face from The Family Man series, is also part of the cast. Also Read - Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi reveals how Shah Rukh Khan ruined his chances of finding the love of his life

It's important to note that these are all unconfirmed speculations as neither the Jawan team nor Samantha herself has officially confirmed or refuted the reports. The audio launch of the film happened in Chennai yesterday and Nayanthara skipped the event as usual. Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander were seen having a blast at the event. Also Read - Jawan: From standing outside Mannat to finally directing him, Atlee narrates his 13 year long manifestation to meet Shah Rukh Khan

Trending Now

Samantha's Kushi is hitting the screens tomorrow and it has Vijay Deverakona in the lead role, and she will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, where she might share the screen with Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, SRK has Dunki and Pathaan lined up for release next year. Fans can only hope that SRK and Samantha will collaborate on another exciting project shortly.