Shah Rukh Khan brought back packed theatres and an amazing cinematic experience with the Atlee movie Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and more celebs. Shah Rukh Khan new movie is doing amazing business even on weekdays, though less than the weekend business. Jawan box office collection is strong with the film inching closer to the Rs 350 crore mark at the domestic box office. Soon, the film will enter the Rs 500 crore club too. Meanwhile, the makers have already sold the streaming rights to the SRK movie.

Jawan sold to Netflix

Well, everyone had been wondering about which OTT platform will gain the streaming rights for Jawan. Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT platforms are leading in the market. And the makers of Jawan have struck a 'deal' with the streaming giant, Netflix. Yep, you read that right. (See what we did there? Spoiler alert!). Pathaan's streaming rights are with Amazon Prime. And fans would have guessed that Jawan's streaming rights would go to the same platform. But that's not the case.

Jawan sold out to Netflix for a whopping amount, more than Pathaan?

An OTTplay.com report claims that the rights were purchased for a whopping Rs 250 crores. Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan streaming rights were reportedly sold off for Rs 100 crores. Jawan is leading the streaming business deal with a staggering amount. That's the mania for the latest release of the superstar.

When can we watch Jawan on OTT?

As per the entertainment news report, Jawan might be available on Netflix in 40 to 65 days of its release in theatres. However, it's better to wait for an official confirmation on the same. Pathaan was released on OTT on 25 April. About three months after the release of one of the blockbuster movies of 2023 and an all-time blockbuster of Hindi cinema.

Jawan Box Office collection

Meanwhile, the SRK, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone starrer new movie is adding to the collections day by day. On day 6, the Atlee film reportedly made a business of Rs 26 crores. The day 7 collections of Jawan have seen a dip too. Talking about the global collections of Jawan, the worldwide business is about Rs 621 crore. Jawan overseas did a business of Rs 200 crores plus.