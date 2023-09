Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie Jawan is already making buzz across India has released in theatres on September 7. People seem really excited and crazy about this movie. Many photos and videos have started to circulate on social media showing huge crowds outside the theatres, even at midnight. You can see how much everyone is looking forward to Jawan.

When will Jawan be released on OTT?

Now, one question on everyone’s mind is when will Jawan released on OTT and on which platform. Well, let us tell you that this film will also be available to watch on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, and SonyLiv soon. This is because Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies, has good relationships with these streaming platforms.

It is reported that the satellite rights of Jawan were sold for a whopping Rs. 250 crore, which includes digital rights, satellite broadcasting, and music rights. This year has been quite successful for Shah Rukh Khan, with the release of Pathan and now the highly anticipated Jawan. Interestingly, Pathaan was released on Amazon Prime Video but that was a YRF production. Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies also choose the same or go with another, remains to be seen. Let us remind you that earlier content from his production house, like Darlings, Betaal and Bard of Blood, was released on Netflix.

As to when will Jawan be released on OTT, well, the last time, Pathaan was released on OTT 56 days after its theatrical run. With that calculation, we may expect Jawan to plan a big digital release during Diwali 2023. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has another movie called Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, coming out later this year.

The plot of the film Jawan

Now let's talk about the movie itself. Jawan is an action-packed thriller that tells the story of a man who faced a lot of hardships and is now ready to take on the wrongdoers in society. He's been through a lot because of corrupt individuals who misuse the law, and he's prepared to seek revenge, no matter the cost. The screenplay for this movie was written by Atlee, Sumit Arora, and Ramanagirivasan.

Check out the trailer;

Jawan's Star Cast

What makes Jawan even more exciting is its incredible cast. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Ratuja Shinde, Yogi Babu, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. And there are special appearances by Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone.