Jawan is being loved and enjoyed by all. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie is filled with a lot of drama, action, emotions and it is being hailed as the perfect masala entertainer. The film directed by Atlee also has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and many more in pivotal roles. Jawan released on September 7 at the box office and it is smashing records. Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he is the King of box office and nobody can beat him. While Jawan is doing well at the box office, here's something interesting about its OTT release. Also Read - Jawan 2: Atlee confirms plans with Shah Rukh Khan; Vikram Rathore to get spin-off too

Special version of Jawan for OTT?

Director Atlee recently spilled beans over Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's OTT version of the film. He stated that it is going to be different from what the fans got to see in the theatres. To Pinkvilla, Atlee said that he is working on a special version of Jawan that will release on OTT and that is why he has even cancelled going on a trip post the release of the film. The ace filmmaker was quoted saying, "I think we have given the theatre the right ratio of emotions at the right length. For OTT, we are considering a different rhythm. So, yeah, we are working on something. That's why I didn't go on my holiday. Let's see. Let me surprise you all." Also Read - Jawan composer Anirudh Ravichander tying the knot with Keerthy Suresh? Actress' father reacts

Jawan's OTT release

Jawan's OTT release date has not been confirmed yet but it is being reported that the film has been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount. Rumours suggest that Jawan has been sold to the OTT platform for a striking amount of Rs 250 crores. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was sold to Amazon Prime Video for a smashing Rs 100 crores. We have to wait to know more details of Jawan's OTT release. Also Read - Tiger vs Pathaan MAJOR update: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan green light Siddharth Anand's film; shooting to begin from THIS month

Trending Now

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's video from Jawan success event

Jawan is a story of Azad who fights to bring justice and change society. He has his ways to do so. Vikram Rathore is his father. Both the characters are played by Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara plays the role of Narmada, she is a cop. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Kaali. He is the deadly villain. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the film. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.