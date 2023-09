Shah Rukh Khan has admirers across the globe, and that is the reason he is the last of the stars; nobody can ever replace Jawan Khan. King Khan's latest blockbuster Jawan is creating havoc at the box office and is winning the hearts of every person who has watched the film. While everyone is hailing the superstar, one more admirer joins the league, and he is Pakistani actor Ali Zafar. The Dear Zindagi actor took to his social media account and heaped praises for the superstar and called him beyond blockbusters. Showering praise about the Jawan superstar, Ali shared his personal experience and said,"My personal observation about @iamsrk. He has a lot more to offer in his heart and being than the world has seen. Blockbusters are just the tip of the iceberg. They don’t define him. His intellect and experience does." Also Read - Deepika Padukone confirms she and husband Ranveer Singh charge a huge fee when working together, reveals why

My personal observation about @iamsrk. He has a lot more to offer in his heart and being than the world has seen. Blockbusters are just the tip of the iceberg. They don’t define him. His intellect and experience does. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has been admired by the world right now, and his latest release Jawan is creating waves at the box office for several reasons: firstly, hands down, Atlee has done a stupendous job and hit the right spot; secondly, the film speaks about important topics based on corruption with a bang on resolution; thirdly, the film also indirectly speaks about women's empowerment as the film leads around strong female characters; and last but not least, Shah Rukh Khan's charm bowls you over.

The superstar is every bit thankful to his fans for making Jawan a massive success, and he is thanking each and everyone for all the love. After giving two massive blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which is slated to release in December, and it is reportedly going to be a mega blockbuster.