Jawan is among the most-anticipated films. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and many more, Jawan is expected to smash several box office records. It is directed by Atlee. While fans are desperately waiting for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's new film to drop, an audio launch event was held in Chennai today. The leading stars, directors, musicians and more attended the event. Editor of the film Ruben was also present at the function and he only had good things to say about Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan editor praises Shah Rukh Khan

Editor Ruben called Shah Rukh Khan a selfless actor and said that whenever he would trim a scene in the film, Shah Rukh Khan would ask to cut out his portions. That is because Shah Rukh Khan wanted to retain the performance of the others in the film. His speech praising Shah Rukh Khan has now gone viral on social media.

“#ShahRukhKhan is a selfless actor. Whenever I trim a scene, he would ask me to cut out his portions to retain the performances of others” - #Jawan editor Ruben on stage#JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/Hm34ehbuDz — ???  (@KnightsOfSRK) August 30, 2023

Jawan art director praises Shah Rukh Khan

Further, art director Muthuraj also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him for shooting some portions of Jawan in Chennai. He said that it led to employment to over 3000 people in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan bowed down as the art director made his statement. Definitely, Shah Rukh Khan has received a thunderous welcomed in Chennai for the audio launch event. There are videos suggesting that thousands of people turned up to watch Shah Rukh Khan and other stars, and be a part of the audio launch of Jawan. The craze suggests that Jawan will be a blockbuster hit. At least, that's what the trade experts are predicting.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video from Jawan audio launch below:

All about Jawan

Jawan is going to release on September 7. It is a Pan-India film that also stars Deepika Padukone as it is going to release in multiple languages. Jawan will also have a special cameo by Thalapathy Vijay and fans are super excited for it too. The trailer of the movie is going to release on August 31. It is also going to reportedly release on Burj Khalifa. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.