It is Jawan Day! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver yet another massive hit with Jawan. The prevue of Atlee directorial released today and it has been trending on social media since morning. Shah Rukh Khan as a villain has managed to leave everyone mindblown. From the action sequences to SRK's surprise bald look, the Jawan prevue has only made fans' wait for Jawan all the more difficult. While netizens have shared their review, Kamaal R Khan has also shared his review of Jawan prevue. Also Read - Jawan director Atlee to Salaar maker Prashanth Neel: Meet the most promising South Indian directors in 2023

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kamaal R Khan tweeted that the prevue of Jawan is proof that Shah Rukh Khan's film is going to be huge. He wrote that it has been made 100% full South style and also mentioned that the film is going to be extremely high on VFX. He wrote that since it is 80% high on VFX, that is why, Shah Rukh Khan is looking like a 30-year-old. He also predicted the box office numbers of Jawan. KRK wrote that the film will get Rs 50 crore on its opening day. Also Read - Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan turns into villain and fans cannot get over his bald avatar; Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone steal your attention

Watched trailer of #Jawan! This trailer is proof that film Jawan is going to be huge and 100% full of south style. 80% film will be VFX. Therefore #SRK is looking like a 30 years old Launda. Director #Atlee has made a masala film like he does in south. Film will get 50Cr opening. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2023

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and more. It also has cameos of Deepika Padukone and superstar Vijay. It is high on action and drama and fans are totally loving it. Naynathara makes her big Bollywood debut with Jawan and she is seen performing action sequences in the film. Also Read - Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan unmasked in an intense fierce look; promises an adrenaline rush

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/6uL1EsSpBw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023

Jawan is going to hit the thatres on September 7, 2023. There's no doubt that Jawan will become a massive hit. We all have our fingers crossed. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.