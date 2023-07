Everyone has their eyes on Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's film has immense interest on ground level. Made by Atlee, it has a power-packed cast of Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and a cameo by Thalapathy Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan has announced the Jawan Prevue will happen on July 10. It seems it will take place at 10. 30 am. The trailer might be coming on July 12. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been crazy about updates on the film. There is terrific suspense about the plot. It seems we have Shah Rukh Khan in a double role in the movie. The trailer of Jawan has got the U/A certification and its run-time is 2.15 minutes. The biggest takeaway is supposed to be the fight sequences. It seems a stunt expert from Japan has called in.

मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ... Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023

The year has started with a huge bang for Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan has made above Rs 1000 crores in the global market. Fans have huge hopes from Jawan. Take a look at the Twitter reactions here...

We can see that the excitement is at all time high. It seems he is playing the role of father and son. They were hoping to release on June 2, 2023 but the VFX work was pending. Red Chillies Entertainment is working on the special effects of the movie.