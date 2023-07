The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan made it to the internet yesterday. The moment it dropped on social media, SRK fans went berserk. The high-voltage action and drama in the Jawan prevue left everyone totally impressed. Now everyone is waiting with bated breath for Jawan to hit the screens. Well, it seems Salman Khan too is quite excited to witness Jawan in theatres. He shared the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film on social media and had only good things to say. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue surpasses Prabhas starrer Adipurush as most viewed teaser; check out top 10 most watched Hindi movies teaser in 24 hours

Salman Khan is mindblown by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer

Sharing the Jawan trailer, Salman Khan wrote that he absolutely loved the it and also mentioned that it is a kind of a film that audiences should watch only in theatres. He asserted that he is going to watch Jawan on the first day of release. He added, "Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh." Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been best of pals and this indeed shows how strong their bond really is! Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's last release Pathaan that became a massive hit. Fans were more than happy to see them performing the action stunts and having fun. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and more.

Check out Salman Khan's post on Jawan below:

Now Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together in Tiger 3. SRK is going to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's film. During a Live Instagram session, SRK had opened up about working with Salman Khan. He said, "With Salman Khan there is no working experience, there is love experience, happy experience, friendly experience and brotherly experience. So, it is amazing whenever I work with him. We haven't really done a full-fledged film together apart from one, which was also not a full-fledged film. To be honest, we are not together. So we get 4-5 days in a year to work in a film." There are reports that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a full-fleged action film that will be Tiger vs Pathaan.